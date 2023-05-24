Kerala to be first fully e-governed state

Kerala is set to declare itself India’s first “total e-governed state” on Thursday, thanks to its strides towards a knowledge-based society and economy, and 100% digital literacy.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan will make the declaration in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

The achievement, which comes decades after Kerala became the first fully-literate state and began its quest to become a fully e-literate society, has been realised through a set of policy initiatives of the government seeking to transform the state into a digitally-empowered society. The delivery of all vital services has already been digitised, covering all key domains including health, education, land revenue, documentation of properties, public distribution system and social security payouts.

Besides digitising the delivery of government services to the people by making them transparent and inclusive, total e-governance will also ensure inclusion of all sections of the society, including the less privileged and marginalised.

The achievement enables online delivery of the whole range of government services by leveraging state-of-the-art technology and platforms. The government has built a single-window service-delivery mechanism called e-Sevanam, which integrates more than 800 government services online.

Keeping in tune with the vision of the chief minister for transparent and speedy delivery of services to all, the state IT Mission has also created a set of digitised platforms and applications including e-Office File Flow, taking it down to the village office level.