The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, has become the latest flashpoint between the central government and the Opposition, with the latter accusing the Centre of attempting to centralise control over institutions while “legalising bulldozer raj.” The bill has put the BJP leadership in poll-bound Kerala in a catch-22 situation as the ruling Left Democratic Front and the Congress have alleged that the Bill, if passed, would target institutions of minority communities.

The Centre’s move to bring in an amendment comes at a time the BJP is desperately trying to woo the Christian community in Kerala.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused the Centre of “ignoring” the concerns of minority communities over the FCRA amendment and alleged that the move was driven by “political motives”. Several Church heads have already expressed apprehensions, he said.

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who is contesting from a crucial seat in Thiruvananthapuram, has accused the ruling Left and the Opposition United Democratic Front of running a propaganda campaign against his party ahead of the polls.

“If there are concerns over the FCRA Amendment Bill, Modi govt will not pass it unless clarifications are made,” he said.

Despite the Centre’s assurances, there are fears that the introduction of FCRA Bill in the parliament may consolidate minority votes against the BJP.

Mar Andrews Thazhath, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Thrissur, has openly objected to proposed provisions that would allow the government to take over assets of organisations whose licences are cancelled or not renewed.

Cardinal Baselios Cleemis Catholicos, head of the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church, meanwhile, has urged the Centre to reconsider the proposed amendment in view of apprehensions among minority communities.

“There is anxiety among minority sections regarding the provisions in the proposed law. A review or reconsideration is necessary to address these concerns,” he said, The Telegraph reported.

What is FCRA?

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, on behalf of Home Minister Amit Shah. The Bill seeks to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, or FCRA, which came into force on May 1, 2011.

The Act is aimed at enhancing the transparency and accountability of foreign contributions by NGOs in India to ensure such “inflows do not adversely affect national interest, public order or national security”.

The Act – which has been amended thrice already, in 2016, 2018 and 2020 – covers around 16,000 associations that received about Rs 22,000 crore annually, Home Minister Amit Shah said.

What is the amendment?

The amendment was necessary to plug “some operational and legal gaps” identified in relation to the cases where FCRA registration of an association is cancelled, surrendered or otherwise ceased, Home Minister Amit Shah said, explaining the need for the amendment.

This amendment establishes a comprehensive framework for managing foreign contributions and assets when an FCRA certificate is cancelled, surrendered, or expires. It empowers the Central Government to appoint a designated authority to take full control of these funds and properties. Notably, under Clause 16A (7), if the asset is a place of worship, this authority may delegate its management or operation to a specific individual in a manner prescribed by the government. It must be ensured “that the religious character of such place of worship is maintained,” the amendment says.

The Centre has hit back at the two parties, accusing them of spreading “misinformation” around the FCRA Amendment Bill.

While responding to the objections of Opposition MPs, MoS Nityanand Rai had said that the Bill had provided for the process of returning the assets to the organisation after it regains its certificate. “The Modi government will not tolerate anyone who works against the Constitution, laws and national interest…This Bill is dangerous for those who have ill intentions, those who want to carry out forcible religious conversions using foreign funding,” Rai said.

Why Opposition leaders have expressed concern over the Bill?

Opposition leaders have alleged that the Bill, if cleared, could be used to target Christian minority institutions. Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused the Centre of “ignoring” the concerns of minority communities over the FCRA amendment and alleged that the move was driven by “political motives”.

“The move has triggered grave concerns among minority communities. Several Church heads have already expressed apprehensions. However, the Union government is not considering these anxieties,” he alleged.Speaking on the campaign trail in Kerala on Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, too, hit out at the government over the Bill. He said the Bill would benefit the RSS, while “charitable and other community welfare organisations” would be left at the mercy of the Central government.

Calling the Bill “arbitrary and malicious”, Congress’ Manish Tewari said it violates several constitutional provisions, including Articles 14, 19, 21, and 301(A), and must be strongly opposed.

Speaking to the reporters, Tewari said, “When the FCRA Amendment Bill was introduced, I had opposed it on the principles of constitutionalism. The bill is arbitrary and malicious. It offends Article 14, 19, 21, 301(A) of the Constitution of India, and it needs to be strongly opposed.” Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP ET Mohammed Basheer said they are strongly opposing the FCRA Amendment Bill, asserting that such legislation should not have been introduced.