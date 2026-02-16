The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has increased its luggage charges from February 16.

In a recent circular issued by KSRTC Managing Director Akram Pasha, the corporation said, “In view of the increase in diesel, staff, and other expenses, the rates for luggage carried in the corporation’s buses have been revised. The revised rates will come into effect from 16-02-2026.”

Officials explained that luggage charges are usually revised whenever passenger fares go up. “However, last year, when bus fares were hiked in January 2025, luggage rates were not revised. Hence, the luggage charges have now been increased with effect from tomorrow,” they said on Sunday.

They also pointed out that luggage charges were last revised in December 2021. “Up to 30 kg is free; beyond that, charges apply,” officials added.

Stage-wise luggage charges

According to reports, the new luggage charges have been increased by around 15 per cent, similar to the fare hike implemented in 2025. The rates have been fixed based on different travel stages.

Passengers will now pay Rs 6 for stages 1–5, Rs 12 for stages 6–10, Rs 20 for stages 11–15 and Rs 25 for stages 16–20. The charges continue to increase stage by stage, going up to Rs 145 for stages 156 to 160.

Officials said the last revision of the luggage fee schedule took place in December 2021. The current increase is expected to help the corporation improve its revenue as it deals with fluctuating fuel prices.

What passengers can carry

Apart from regular bags, KSRTC will continue to allow passengers to carry certain household items and small animals, such as washing machines and domestic pets, as long as there is enough space in the luggage area and the revised charges are paid.

Passengers and commercial users who send parcels through KSRTC buses are advised to go through the revised fare chart before booking or dispatching their luggage. The corporation has directed all its depots and booking counters to strictly follow the updated rates from February 16 onward.