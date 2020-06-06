Jyotiraditya Scindia has removed BJP from his titter profile. (File)

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has removed ‘BJP’ from his Twitter profile, fuelling speculations of a rift with the party leadership. Scindia had crossed over to the BJP in March leading to the collapse of the Congress-led Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh.

Scindia, however, brushed off the rumours of any internal fissures. “There is nothing like anything wrong with the BJP…whatever the speculations on Twitter profile change, all are rubbish,” he told Times Now.

Scindia quit the Congress after a rift with Kamal Nath and the party’s central leadership. He wanted a Rajya Sabha berth but the Congress denied him the same. Scindia then quit the grand old party and joined the BJP which nominated him to the Upper House from the landlocked state.

Scindia had contested the Lok Sabha elections last year from the traditional family seat of Guna, but lost to his former aide and BJP’s Krishna Pal Singh Yadav by nearly 1.25 lakh votes.

Jyotiraditya Scindia removes BJP from Twitter profile

There were unconfirmed reports doing rounds that Scindia was upset with BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Scindia’s decision to remove ‘BJP’ from his Twitter profile gained attention as he had removed Congress from his page months before leaving the party. “Public servant, cricket enthusiast,” his Twitter profile now reads.

Scindia is one of two Rajya Sabha nominees of the BJP from Madhya Pradesh. While Scindia and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh are expected to comfortably win in the polls, slated for June 19, BJP’s Sumer Singh Solanki and Phool Singh Baraiya of the Congress are likely to slug it out for the third seat.