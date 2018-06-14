In Pics: PM Narendra Modi’s wife Jashodaben attends Iftar party in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s wife Jashodaben Modi on Wednesday attended an Iftar party in Ahmedabad. Clad in a traditional Gujarati green saree, Jashodaben was seen interacting with Muslims on the occasion. She also helped Muslim men and women break their day-long fast on Wednesday. The Iftar was organised on the Relief Road area of the city.

Jashodaben is a retired school teacher and lives in Brahmanwada village, about 35km from PM Modi’s hometown, Vadnagar. The village falls in Mahesana district of the state.

Jashodaben Modi attends iftar party

This is perhaps the first time that Jashodaben Modi has attended an Iftar party. Her husband Narendra Modi has often been in the eye of criticism for his decision to end the practice of hosting an Iftar after taking over as the Prime Minister of the country in 2014.

Jashodaben attends iftar

An Iftar is organised post-sunset everyday in the holy month of Ramzan. Muslims observe a fast throughout the day and end it soon after the sunset.

Jashodaben Modi attends iftar

On the last day of the Ramzan, Muslims celebrate Eid ul Fitr. This year, the festival will be celebrated across the country on June 15. On the day of Eid, Muslims throng to mosques where they offer prayers and greet each other and pray for the prosperity

Jashodaben Modi attends iftar in Ahmedabad

Earlier in February, Jashodaben had escaped a road accident when a vehicle in which she was travelling collided with a truck near Chittor in Rajasthan.