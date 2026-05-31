India has signed a deal to supply its supersonic BrahMos cruise missiles to Vietnam and is in the final stages of a similar pact with Indonesia, India’s Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said on Saturday (May 30) at the Shangri‑La Dialogue, Asia’s premier defence forum.

Official confirmation, timing and value of BrahMos

Rajesh Singh said his understanding was that the Vietnam contract “has already been signed, probably not publicly announced, but it’s already been signed,” while talks with Indonesia are nearing completion. He did not disclose detailed terms. Earlier Reuters reporting cited a source saying a Vietnam deal could be worth about Rs 60 billion (roughly $629 million), including training and logistical support, but neither the Indian nor the Vietnamese governments have publicly confirmed a value.

BrahMos exports and regional defence ties

India has been steadily building its domestic defence-manufacturing base for both local use and exports, and the BrahMos represents a marquee success. The Philippines became the first foreign buyer with a nearly $375 million contract in 2022. Rajesh Singh’s remarks on this topic marked the first formal public indication from India about a Vietnam sale, and follow Indonesia’s earlier announcement in March 2026 that it had entered an agreement with India to procure the system.

Asked about sharing advanced defence technologies, Defence Secy Rajesh Singh said such transfers typically occur between nations that are trusted partners. “Obviously you share technology with people you trust,” he told delegates. He added that India has a strong commitment to The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and regards the bloc’s members as “friendly foreign countries” with whom it can share sophisticated systems, signalling a strategic deepening of defence ties with Southeast Asia.

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Strategic context: Maritime claims and regional stability

Several ASEAN states, including the Philippines and Vietnam, have overlapping maritime claims with China in the South China Sea- one of the world’s busiest trade routes. BrahMos exports to countries in the region have drawn attention as India expands defence cooperation with Southeast Asian nations, reinforcing deterrence and security partnerships amid rising regional tensions.

Resilience, supply chains and defence industrial policy

At the Shangri‑La Dialogue session on “Building Defence Industrial Resilience,” Rajesh Singh emphasised that recent geopolitical disruptions have highlighted the need for resilient and diversified defence supply chains. “Today, resilience has become one of the defining strategic requirements of our time,” he said, pointing to conflicts in Europe and West Asia, maritime trade-route disruptions and technological competition reshaping global security.

India’s defence production transformation

Rajesh Singh outlined reforms over the past decade to boost domestic defence production, innovation and exports. He said India had opened the sector to greater private participation, encouraged startups and small industries, strengthened indigenous design and manufacturing, and expanded global collaboration. Government-owned companies still account for nearly 72 per cent of defence production, with private industry contributing the remainder; three Indian state-owned firms rank among the world’s top 100 arms producers.

Capabilities and future goals

The Defence Secretary noted India has developed capabilities in missile systems, fighter aircraft and main battle tanks and said efforts continue to bridge propulsion-technology gaps across land, air and sea domains. “Our objective is not to create exclusive blocs, but inclusive and reliable partnerships that strengthen collective security and reduce strategic vulnerabilities,” he added.

Implications for regional security and cooperation

A confirmed BrahMos sale to Vietnam, and an imminent deal with Indonesia, would mark further expansion of India’s defence exports to Southeast Asia and strengthen strategic linkages in a region facing contested maritime claims and growing great-power competition. The deals also dovetail with India’s stated goal of being a dependable defence manufacturing and maintenance hub for partners across the Indo-Pacific.