Have warned of thrashing if anybody talks casteism in my area, says Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari

By: | Published: February 11, 2019 12:44 AM

Speaking at a programme organised by the Punaruththan Samarasta Gurukulam in Pimpri Chinchwad township here, the senior BJP leader said the society should be brought together on the basis of the economic and social equality, and it should not have any scope for casteism and communalism.

Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari 

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari Sunday said in a lighter vein that there was no place for casteism in his area because of his “warning” that anybody talking about caste will be “thrashed” by him. Speaking at a programme organised by the Punaruththan Samarasta Gurukulam in Pimpri Chinchwad township here, the senior BJP leader said the society should be brought together on the basis of the economic and social equality, and it should not have any scope for casteism and communalism.

“We do not believe in any casteism…I do not know what do you have but there is no place for castiesm in our five districts because I have warned everybody that if someone talks about caste, I will thrash him,” said Gadkari who represents Nagpur Lok Sabha seat. Gadkari further said: “the entire society should be brought together on the basis of economic and social equality and unity and it also should be free from casteism and communalism”.

Read Also| Vice President Venkaiah Naidu slams activist groups for selective criticism of human rights violations

Gadkari, who is known for speaking his mind, had kicked up controversies over his public statements in the past. He had said in December last year that leadership should have the tendency to own up defeat and failures. The remarks had come days after the BJP’s loss in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh assembly polls. Gadkari later clarified that his remarks were taken out of context.

Last month, Gadkari had advised fellow politicians against interfering in “other fields”. He had made the remarks at the valedictory function of the annual Marathi literary meet at Yavatmal in Maharashtra which was embroiled in a controversy after an invitation to noted writer Nayantara Sahgal was withdrawn.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Have warned of thrashing if anybody talks casteism in my area, says Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
BONANZA FOR RAILWAY PASSENGERS!
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition