Haryana roadways strike: Bus strike to hit travellers, commuters for 2 days; check reason, key updates

Haryana roadways strike: The strike was announced to protest the Manohar Lal Khattar government’s decision to hire around 700 private buses.

Haryana roadways strike: People of Haryana and daily commuters are set to have tough two days as the roadways union has given a call for a two-day bus strike in the state on October 16 and 17. The strike was announced to protest the Manohar Lal Khattar government’s decision to hire around 700 private buses. The matter has reached the threshold of the court which has taken a tough cognisance of the strike call given by Haryana roadways.

Haryana roadways has termed the state government’s decision as “unwarranted” and not in “public or employees interests”. The union leaders have demanded that the state government should instead increase the state’s bus fleet of buses under the roadways department instead of promoting private transporters. However, with an aim to lessen the burden on people, Punjab and Haryana High Court has told the Haryana government to strictly implement the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) during the two-day Haryana roadways strike.

The observation was made by Justice Rajan Gupta has passed these orders while disposing of a petition filed by some private transporters against the strike call given by the protesters. However, the counsel appearing for Haryana government informed the high court that ESMA has already been promulgated in the state and appropriate action would be taken against those resorting to strike.

The private bus operators had argued in the plea to the High Court that the roadways union leaders are liable to be punished for contempt of court, as they have been going on strike time and again despite the undertaking given before the high court earlier that they would not go on strike.

Earlier in August, employees of Haryana roadways had called for a day-long strike over the same issue.