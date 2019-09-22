Haryana Assembly elections 2019 polling, counting date: All you need to know

File pic of Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Elections for the 90-member Haryana assembly will be held in a single phase on October 21, the Election Commission of India has announced. The results will be declared on October 24. According to the schedule announced by the ECI, the notification for the elections will be issued on September 27. The last date for filing nomination is October 4. The scrutiny of the nomination papers will be done on October 5. The last day for withdrawing nominations is October 7.

The Election Commission has said that polling will be held at 19,442 booths across the state. The Legislative Assembly of Haryana is unicameral and consists of 90 members. A total of 1.82 crore electorates, including 84 lakh women and 239 transgenders, will decide the fate of the candidates.

In the 2014 Assembly polls in Haryana, the polling was held in a single phase on .. and counting was done on …. The BJP had won 47 seats followed by the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) at 19. The ruling Congress managed just 15 seats. Two seats went to the Haryana Janhit Congress (HJC), and one each to the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Five Independents were also elected.

This time again, the ruling BJP has an edge while its main rival Congress is hit by an internal rift. The BJP has set a target of winning seats more than 60 and is far ahead of its arch-rival as far as campaigning at the grassroots level is concerned.

The Congress, which ruled the state for a decade till 2014 before losing the power to the BJP, is still dithering over its chief ministerial candidate. The main contenders are newly-appointed Leader of Opposition and two-time CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee chief and former Union minister Kumari Shelja. She is known in political circles for her proximity to the Congress’ organisational leadership. The party has said that it will not allow the saffron party to raises issues that would divert the public attention from core issues.

The tenure of the Haryana Legislative Assembly will expire on November 2.