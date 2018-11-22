Gurugram gets more low-floor buses under ‘Gurugaman’ scheme

By: | Published: November 22, 2018 7:17 PM

The city got its second batch of 25 low-floor buses under the 'Gurugaman' scheme that will ply on the roads from Friday, an official said on Thursday.

Gurugram, Gurugaman scheme, HVPN station, GMCBL, JBM Auto LtdThe fares range between Rs 10 and Rs 30, the official said. (Representational image)

The city got its second batch of 25 low-floor buses under the ‘Gurugaman’ scheme that will ply on the roads from Friday, an official said on Thursday. The buses, as proposed by Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Ltd. (GMCBL), will ply on route No. 112 (starting from Krishana Chowk in Sector 2 to HVPN station, covering 33 stops via Dharm Colony, Rezang La Chowk, Sector 23 and Palam Vihar).

The buses will be available every eight minutes. The fares range between Rs 10 and Rs 30, the official said. The buses, manufactured by city-based JBM Auto Ltd., run on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and are equipped with all the modern features like Smart Card Ticketing system, Real Time Passenger Information System (PIS), Intelligent Transport Management System (ITMS), Automatic Bus Vehicle Location System, CCTV cameras, public address system and stop request buttons and wheel chair ramp.

This will complete the Phase-1 rollout of the bus service in the city that was flagged off on September 2 by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. GMCBL will roll out a total of 200 such buses in various phases across the city by March 2019.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Gurugram gets more low-floor buses under ‘Gurugaman’ scheme
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition