Gurugram gets more low-floor buses under ‘Gurugaman’ scheme

The fares range between Rs 10 and Rs 30, the official said. (Representational image)

The city got its second batch of 25 low-floor buses under the ‘Gurugaman’ scheme that will ply on the roads from Friday, an official said on Thursday. The buses, as proposed by Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Ltd. (GMCBL), will ply on route No. 112 (starting from Krishana Chowk in Sector 2 to HVPN station, covering 33 stops via Dharm Colony, Rezang La Chowk, Sector 23 and Palam Vihar).

The buses will be available every eight minutes. The fares range between Rs 10 and Rs 30, the official said. The buses, manufactured by city-based JBM Auto Ltd., run on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and are equipped with all the modern features like Smart Card Ticketing system, Real Time Passenger Information System (PIS), Intelligent Transport Management System (ITMS), Automatic Bus Vehicle Location System, CCTV cameras, public address system and stop request buttons and wheel chair ramp.

This will complete the Phase-1 rollout of the bus service in the city that was flagged off on September 2 by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. GMCBL will roll out a total of 200 such buses in various phases across the city by March 2019.