Govt cancels registration of nearly 5,000 NGOs in 3 years including Deepak Talwar’s Advantage India

The NDA government has been taking tough action against erring NGOs, particularly against those NGOs that have violated the rules related to receipt of foreign grants, by cancelling their registrations. Home Ministry has cancelled licences of more than 4,700 NGOs in the country in last three years for violating the provisions of foreign countribution regulation act (FCRA).

“The registrations of 4873 NGOs have been cancelled during last three years for violation of provisions of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 and rules made there under,” Kiren Rijiju, minister of state in the ministry of home affairs informed the Rajya Sabha.

The minister said the cases of NGOs are forwarded to the prosecuting agencies as per the provisions of the FCRA, 2010 for committing grave and serious violations, adding that the case of Delhi based not for profit organisation – Advantage India – has been referred to the CBI for prosecution.

CBI has booked Advantage India for misusing the funds in excess of Rs 70 crore. Advantage India was owned by famous corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar and his associates and investigating agencies have accused them of receiving and misusing the funds from two defence manufacturers – Airbus SAS and MBDA.

Deepak Talwar has also been accused of money laundering in VVIP chopper scam case and recently he has been brought back to India by the Modi government.