Exit Poll Results 2021 LIVE: Can BJP win Bengal, retain Assam? DMK hopes to return in Tamil Nadu, Left in Kerala – Exit polls shortly

Exit Poll Results 2021 on April 29.

WB, Kerala, TN, Assam, Puducherry Assembly Election Exit Poll Results 2021 Live News: Exit poll numbers for five states that went to polls in March and April will be out today at 7PM. Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Union Territory of Puducherry went to polls together in the month of March-April. The last phase of polling is taking place in West Bengal. Once the voting is officially over, exit poll numbers would be published and broadcast.

Of five states, the BJP is in direct contest in two – Assam and West Bengal. While the saffron party is hoping to retain Assam, it is eying power in Bengal for the first time in what is the birthplace of its founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee. Mukherjee was the founder of Jan Sangh, which later became the BJP.

In Tamil Nadu, the DMK is looking to remove the AIADMK from power after 10 years. Opinion polls have predicted a big lead for MK Stalin’s party against the AIADMK, which is in alliance with the BJP. Kerala, too, will have a bipolar contest between the ruling Left and Congress but the BJP is trying to expand its footprint here. The Union Territory of Puducherry is expected to see a change of guard with the NDA appearing to be ahead of the Congress.

