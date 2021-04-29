Exit Poll Results 2021 LIVE: Can BJP win Bengal, retain Assam? DMK hopes to return in Tamil Nadu, Left in Kerala – Exit polls shortly

West Bengal (WB), Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu (TN), Puducherry Election Exit Poll 2021 Results Live Updates: Of five states, the BJP is in direct contest in two - Assam and West Bengal. While the saffron party is hoping to retain Assam, it is eying power in Bengal for the first time in what is the birthplace of its founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee. Mukherjee was the founder of Jan Sangh, which later became the BJP.
WB, Kerala, TN, Assam, Puducherry Assembly Election Exit Poll Results 2021 Live News: Exit poll numbers for five states that went to polls in March and April will be out today at 7PM. Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Union Territory of Puducherry went to polls together in the month of March-April. The last phase of polling is taking place in West Bengal. Once the voting is officially over, exit poll numbers would be published and broadcast.
In Tamil Nadu, the DMK is looking to remove the AIADMK from power after 10 years. Opinion polls have predicted a big lead for MK Stalin’s party against the AIADMK, which is in alliance with the BJP. Kerala, too, will have a bipolar contest between the ruling Left and Congress but the BJP is trying to expand its footprint here. The Union Territory of Puducherry is expected to see a change of guard with the NDA appearing to be ahead of the Congress.
Assam had gone to polls in three phase on March 27, April 1 and 6 while West Bengal had eight phases with first phase on March 27 to last on April 29. The final phase of election in West Bengal concluded on April 29. Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Union Territory of Puducherry had gone to polls in single phase on April 7.
Exit Polls 2021: Experts say fight in Bengal is very close, difficult to predict as both the main parties BJP and TMC are confident of winning over 200 seats. Nandigram is going to be the biggest battleground in Bengal, where Mamata Banerjee is up against her former protege Suvendu Adhikari.