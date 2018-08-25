Democratic system, party politics needs to be freed from nepotism and dynastic politics: Jitendra Singh

The minister of state in the Prime Minister’s Office was addressing a youth parliament organised at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in Kathua district.

Union minister Jitendra Singh said today democratic systems and party politics needed to be freed from nepotism and dynastic politics to ensure that youths play a part in nation building.

“The government is committed to strengthen democratic procedures and institutions by ensuring equality opportunity to all… Politics is the soul and spirit of democratic India and it is the need of the hour that committed and hardworking youth join politics,” Singh said.

He said democratic systems and party politics needed to be freed from nepotism and dynastic politics to ensure that the common man, especially the youth, could play a part in nation building.

“This will provide opportunity to the youths to shape the future of the country,” he said.

The youth parliament witnessed the participation of around 130 students from JNV Kargil, Baramulla and Udhampur in three teams

It was a part of 22nd youth parliament competition being organised by Navodaya Vidhayala Samiti, Chandigarh region in coordination with Union Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs to deepen the understanding of democracy and parliamentary procedures in youths and urge them to be a part of the political process, an official release said.

Appreciating the patience and decorum maintained by the students participating in the youth parliament, he said the parliamentarians should take inspiration from them.

He said it was the responsibility of the politicians and the society to maintain the standards set by the early parliamentarians who with their extraordinary commitment, acumen and spirit of service had drafted the Constitution and set the democratic traditions of the country.

“Today in the country even a common man can dream of rising to the highest political office of the country, such is the power of democracy. This is the dawn of a new India where citizens can dream of rising to any heights with their talent, competence and hard work,” Singh said. He said this was the true spirit of democracy.