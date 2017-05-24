​​ ​
  3. Delhi Metro train evacuated after smoke detected at Rajiv Chowk station

A metro train was evacuated after smoke was detected coming out of the airconditioning ducts of the rear coach at Rajiv Chowk metro station here on Wednesday, officials said.

A metro train was evacuated after smoke was detected coming out of the airconditioning ducts of the rear coach at Rajiv Chowk metro station here on Wednesday, officials said. According to a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official, a “minor incident” of smoke was noticed from the air condition duct of the last coach of a metro train, headed towards Samaypur Badli, on the yellow line at 10.17 a.m.

“The train was evacuated at the Rajiv Chowk station and passengers were accommodated in the next train,” a DMRC official told IANS. The train was sent to the depot for analysis and investigation, the official said. Metro services were not affected following the incident.

