Delhi liquor policy case: ED searches AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s aides’ homes

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday morning alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at the premises belonging to two of his close aides in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case and declared ‘Modi bullying (is) at its peak’.

Singh claimed that the probe agency conducted raids at the premises of Sarvesh Mishra at Vitthal Bhai Patel House in Delhi.

In a tweet, Singh also said that the ED raided the premises of another close aide named Ajit Tyagi.

Shortly, after the raids, the Rajya Sabha MP attacked the ED and called its action illegal.

“Modi’s bullying is at its peak. I am fighting against Modi’s dictatorship. I exposed the fake probe by the ED before the whole country. The ED admitted its mistake. When they couldn’t find anything, today the ED conducted search operations at the homes of my colleagues Ajit Tyagi and Sarvesh Mishra,” Singh tweeted in Hindi.

“Sarvesh’s father is suffering from cancer. This is the height of injustice. No matter how much crime is committed, the fight will continue,” he added.

However, the ED has not yet made any official statement on the search operation.

Launched in 2021 to introduce sweeping changes in the city’s liquor business, clean up malpractices, and improve user experience , it is alleged that the Delhi government’s Excise Policy 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP. The policy was later cancelled.