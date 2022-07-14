Daler Mehndi sentenced to two years in prison in 2003 human trafficking case, arrested

Singer Daler Mehendi was on Thursday sentenced to two years in jail in connection with a human trafficking case dating back to 2003. A district court in Delhi today upheld a trial court verdict which held Mehendi guilty in 2018 and ordered two years’ imprisonment.

In September 2003, an FIR was lodged against Daler Mehndi and his elder brother Shamsher based on complaints claiming that they had been smuggling migrants to foreign countries while cheating them. At least 35 people had accused him of fraud, according to reports.

Mehndi was convicted in 2018 by a trial court following a case registered against the Punjabi singer in 2003. He was later released on bail. Now, after the session court’s verdict, Mehndi can approach the High Court.