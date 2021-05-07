COVID situation going from bad to worse; PM Modi, health minister Harsh Vardhan refuse to own responsibility: Chidambaram

His remarks came after the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday showed a record 4,14,188 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day in India, raising the country's tally to 2,14,91,598.
The situation in other states is not very different, Chidambaram added. (File image)
Asserting that the COVID-19 pandemic situation is going from bad to worse, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan are refusing to own responsibility and are making a “mockery of democratic principles”.
