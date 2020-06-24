Coronil tablet: Complaint against Ramdev, Balkrishna in Muzaffarpur court over coronavirus treatment claims

Baba Ramdev (centre) at the launch of the medicine kit to treat coronavirus. (PTI photo)

Coronil Patanjali Medicine: A day after yoga guru Baba Ramdev claimed to have developed a medicine to treat COVID-19 infection, a criminal complaint has been filed against him in a Muzaffarpur court in Bihar. Besides Ramdev, his close aide and Patanjali Ayurved MD Acharya Balkrishna has also been named in the complaint.

The complainant, identified as Tamanna Hashmi, has alleged that Ramdev and Balkrishna misled and put at risk the lives of lakhs of people by claiming to have developed a medicine to treat the infection.

Hashmi claims to be a social worker and remains in the news for his several court complaints against politicians and noted personalities on a number of issues.

The complainant has urged the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Mukesh Kumar to order registration of an FIR against them for cheating, criminal conspiracy and others. The court has admitted his complaint and posted the matter for hearing on June 30.

Hashmi in his complaint argued that Ramdev and Balkrishna’s claim that Coronil tablets will help cure COVID-19 patients is nothing but misleading. He has named Ramdev, the convenor of the Patanjali Research Institute, and his aide Balkrishna, the organisation’s chairman, as accused in the complaint.

Hashmi also underlined that the Ayush Ministry has already asked Patanjali Ayurved to stop advertising and publicising its claims about the medicine. He said the Ministry was not provided any information by Ramdev’s firm with regard to the details of Coronil tablet.

He has sought registration of a case under IPC sections 420 (cheating and dishonesty inducing delivery of property), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), among others.

On Tuesday, Ramdev had launched ‘Coronil tablet and Swasari vati’ medicines claiming they can cure the highly contagious disease within seven days. He claimed that the two Ayurveda-based medicines have shown 100% results during clinical trials on COVID-19 infected patients except those on a life support system.