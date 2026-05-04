Cooch Behar Coochbehar-dakshin Election Results 2026 Live:

Candidates Party Status
Abhijit Dey IND Awaited
Ananta Barman IND Awaited
Avijit De Bhowmik AITC Awaited
Bhaskar Jyoti Dutta BSP Awaited
Bidhan Barma Kamatapur Peoples Party (United) Awaited
Haridas Modak Amra Bangalee Awaited
Khokan Miah INC Awaited
Koushik Bhattacharjee IND Awaited
Nazmul Alom Sarkar All India Forward Bloc Awaited
Ranjit Sarkar IND Awaited
Rashidul Alam IND Awaited
Rathindra Bose BJP Awaited
Santosh Barman IND Awaited
Suman Pandit SUCI(C) Awaited
Surath Kumar Hom Roy IND Awaited
Counting of votes for the Coochbehar-dakshin assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on 23rd April 2026. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.

What did the exit poll results say for the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

West Bengal Coochbehar-dakshin Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of approximately 94.74% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous West Bengal Coochbehar-dakshin assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the Bharatiya Janta Party candidate won from Coochbehar-dakshin with a margin of 4931 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous West Bengal Coochbehar-dakshin assembly elections?

Coochbehar-dakshin Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes)
Candidate Name Nikhil Ranjan Dey Avijit De Bhowmik 4931
Party Name Bharatiya Janta Party All India Trinamool Congress

Coochbehar-dakshin West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Coochbehar-dakshin West Bengal Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

Disclaimer:
The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.