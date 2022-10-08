Congress President Polls: Rahul Gandhi, others part of Bharat Jodo Yatra to cast votes at campsite in Karnataka

Since the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra is underway, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and 40 other leaders will be voting for the party’s presidential election at a campsite in Bellary district of Karnataka, reported PTI. Voting will take place on October 17th and results will be out on October 19.

Those voting in the election will be taking a break from the Yatra during the day and cast their votes.

According to the report, AICC general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said the central election authority has decided to set up a polling booth at a campsite in Bellary where PCC delegates will cast their ballot. He further added that other PCC delegates of Karnataka will cast their vote in Bengaluru.

Former Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, both are in race for the Congress’ top post. October 8 is the last day of withdrawal of nomination.

Tharoor on Saturday dismissed speculations about him withdrawing from the election, asserting that he never backs down from a challenge.

“There are rumours going around attributed to sources in Delhi that I am withdrawing (from the polls) today. Let me assure you, I don’t withdraw from a challenge, never have all my life, never will,” Tharoor said in a video message on Twitter.

Surprised to get calls saying that “sources in Delhi” claim that I have withdrawn! I am on this race till the finish. #ThinkTomorrowThinkTharoor pic.twitter.com/zF3HZ8LtH5 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 8, 2022

More than 9000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates will take part in the October 17 polls.