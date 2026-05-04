Cuddalore Chidambaram Election Results 2026 Live:

Candidates Party Status
Dhanasekaran. M All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam Awaited
Easan Natarajan. T IND Awaited
Er. Jayakkumar. R IND Awaited
Manimaran. D IND Awaited
Munisankar. K Anna Puratchi Thalaivar Amma Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Awaited
Nedunchezhiyan Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Awaited
Pandian. K.A AIADMK Awaited
Thamimun Ansari. M DMK Awaited
Thamizh Naam Tamilar Katchi Awaited
Thirugnanam. K IND Awaited
Venkatesan. D IND Awaited
Counting of votes for the Chidambaram assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.

What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

Tamil Nadu Chidambaram Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 83.64% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Chidambaram assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate won from Chidambaram with a margin of 16937 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Chidambaram assembly elections?

Chidambaram Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes)
Candidate Name K.A. Pandian S. Abdul Rahman 16937
Party Name All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Indian Union Muslim League

Chidambaram Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Chidambaram Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

Disclaimer:
The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.