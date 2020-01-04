CAA in J&K: Rohingyas came from Myanmar, will have to go back, says Jitendra Singh

Jitendra Singh says Rohingyas came from Myanmar, must go back.

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Jitendra Singh has said that the just amended Citizenship Act has been implemented in the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir. According to news agency ANI, Singh, while speaking at an event in Jammu on Friday, said that the government’s next move will be to deport Rohingya refugees from the UT. He asserted that Rohingyas will not be able to secure Indian citizenship under the new law.

“The CAA is applicable across the country including in Jammu and Kashmir. By implication what will happen here is that the next move will be in relation to the Rohingyas. Unko jana hi hoga (They will have to go), details being worked out. This act doesn’t give them leverage,” Singh was quoted as saying by ANI. Singh is a Lok Sabha MP from Udhampur.

Thousands of Rohingya refugees have reportedly settled down in Jammu and Kashmir after passing through several eastern and northern states. They mostly enter the country via Indo-Bangladesh border in West Bengal which is usually quite porous.

Claiming that Jammu had a sizable population of Rohingyas, Singh demanded a probe into how the Rohingyas reached and settled down in the northern-most belt of Jammu.

The Union minister said the Centre is concerned over the plan of Rohingyas’ deportation, adding that lists will be prepared and whenever needed, biometric identity cards will be issued.

“They (Rohingyas) do not belong to the six minorities. They do not belong to any of the three countries,” he said.

The Union Minister said that Rohingyas came to the country from Myanmar and hence, they would have to go back.

The just amended Citizenship Act promises to grant Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Jains and Parsees of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who come to India due to religious persecution in their respective countries. They are minorities in these three neighbouring countries. The government has set December 31, 2014 as the cut-off date.

According to the government data, more than 13,700 foreigners, including Rohingya Muslims and Bangladeshi nationals, are settled in Jammu and Samba districts. Their population in the two districts have increased by over 6,000 between 2008 and 2016.