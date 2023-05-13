scorecardresearch
Bypolls Results 2023 Live: AAP leads in Jalandhar LS seat; counting underway in Meghalaya, Jharsuguda, Suar

Byelection Results 2023 Live Updates: The by-polls in UP’s Suar and Chhanbey have been closely contested by the BJP’s ally Apna Dal(S) and the SP after the BSP chose to skip the elections.

The SAD-BSP has fielded Banga MLA Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi, and the AAP has nominated former Congress MLA Sushil Rinku. (Image/IE)
The Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency race is heating up, and early numbers suggest that the AAP is in the lead. The by-elections took place in five constituencies, including Jalandhar, UP, Odisha, and Meghalaya. While the results are still being tabulated, voters eagerly await the outcome.

In Jalandhar, the race is on to replace the late Santokh Singh Chaudhary, with the Congress, BJP, Shiromani Akali Dal, and AAP all vying for the seat. Karamjit Kaur represents Congress, while the BJP has nominated Inder Iqbal Atwal, an Akali import. The SAD-BSP has fielded Banga MLA Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi, and the AAP has nominated former Congress MLA Sushil Rinku.

The by-polls in UP’s Suar and Chhanbey have been closely contested by the BJP’s ally Apna Dal(S) and the SP after the BSP chose to skip the elections. The Jharsuguda seat in Odisha will see a fierce battle between the ruling Biju Janata Dal’s Deepali Das, the BJP’s Tankadhar Tripathy, and Congress’ Tarun Pandey. Meanwhile, the Sohiong assembly seat in Shillong is seeing a contest between National People’s Party (NPP) and United Democratic Party (UDP).

First published on: 13-05-2023 at 09:43 IST

