Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: Priyanka Gandhi to address women’s rally in UP, PM to meet Council of Ministers to discuss poll preparedness

Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: With the Assembly elections in five states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur – just months away, top leaders of the parties are holding back-to-back rallies. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is scheduled to address a women’s rally in Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh today. Gandhi will address ‘Ladki hun, lad sakti hun’ (I am a girl and can fight), which is gaining traction among the members of fairer gender and the party thinks that it could be a game changer in the UP elections.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet the Council of Ministers today and is expected to discuss the situation of Omicron and the party’s preparedness for the polls.

Live Updates 9:45 (IST) 29 Dec 2021 BJP goes all-out against Samajwadi Party over huge cash recovery from Kanpur businessman The BJP has launched an all-out offensive against the Samajwadi Party over the recovery huge cash from Kanpur-based businessman Piyush Jain in taxation raids. The ruling party claims that the perfumer is associated with the SP – a charge denied by Akhilesh Yadav.