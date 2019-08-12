Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir was never permanent, says Salman Khurshid

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid

Despite the Congress making it clear that they were against the government’s move of revoking the special status to Jammu and Kashmir, a number of senior party leaders have lent their support. Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Monday said that even his party would have aspired to remove Article 370, reported CNN-News 18.

Speaking to the channel, Khurshid said, “Ee are very clear. 370 has a historical place. The article was never permanent. We know it was never permanent. We would have aspired to remove 370. The purpose of 370 was to keep Kashmir linked with India irretrievably and that what must remain”.

“If there was a better way and it no longer required, then we could have removed 370. But then doing it on stroke of a pen, without consulting with the state government, and then doing in a manner which is questionable. there are things that are not covering us with glory frankly”, he said while slamming the government on the way the Article 370 was removed from the state.

Earlier, during the debate on the bill in the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhary drew flak for questioning India’s long-established position on Kashmir. Later, while he swung into a damage control mode calling it an “internal issue” of the country, Choudhary said that after abrogation of Article 370, Kashmir’s condition is similar to that of a “concentration camp”

“No country has the right to intervene in our internal matter. It is up to us how our government wants to run the country. Our country has the right to decide which law to pass in the nation,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

While Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia voted for the bill during the voting in Lok Sabha, its chief whip in the Rajya Sabha Bhubaneshwar Kalita resigned from the party, only to join the BJP next day. Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha leader of the opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad had strongly opposed the government’s action on Jammu and Kashmir.