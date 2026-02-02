Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has raised serious concerns and flagged “something dubious” about the plane crash that claimed the life of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar near Baramati last week.

Raut said he was “suspicious” about Ajit Pawar’s death and claimed that the BJP had threatened the NCP leader with irrigation scam files after he showed interest in a merger. He added that the former deputy chief minister “died mysteriously within 10 days” of those events. Raut demanded a detailed investigation into the plane crash.

#WATCH | Delhi: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut says, "Questions will indeed be raised on the accident of Ajit dada, questions should indeed be raised. The manner in which a leader like Ajit Pawar, a tall leader of Maharashtra, died in a plane crash and the facts which are… pic.twitter.com/VfsggVbYtq — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2026

“Questions will indeed be raised on the accident of Ajit Dada; questions should indeed be raised. The manner in which a leader like Ajit Pawar, a tall leader of Maharashtra, died in a plane crash and the facts which are coming to light – it should be investigated, I think there is something dubious here. These questions are being raised by Ajit Dada’s party. His death is suspicious,” Raut told news agency ANI.

Allegations of political pressure before the crash

Adding to it he mentioned that, “Something did happen behind the curtains. Ajit Dada had said that he wants to ‘return home’, after that, the people of the BJP threatened him with Sinchan Scam files. Ajit Pawar then responded to them over the same Sinchan Scam files. He died mysteriously within 10 days of that. What do we understand from this? This reminds us of Justice Loya. Did someone do something here?”.

Ajit Pawar, aged 66, died on the morning of January 28 when the aircraft carrying him crashed while trying to land at Baramati airport in Pune district. His personal security officer, a flight attendant and two pilots were also killed in the crash.

NCP’s Amol Mitkari seeks high-level probe

Earlier, NCP leader Amol Mitkari had also raised concerns over the circumstances of Ajit Pawar’s death and called for a high-level probe.

“A prominent leader of Maharashtra, Ajit Dada, is no longer with us. There were district council elections recently, and he was coming to Baramati for election campaigning. Not a single piece of paper was burned, but the bodies were burned. This raises some suspicions,” he said.

However, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar appealed to people not to politicise the death of his nephew Ajit Pawar, saying the plane crash was an accident.

Meanwhile, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has started a formal investigation into the crash that killed Ajit Pawar and four others.

Later, Sunetra Pawar, a leader of the Nationalist Congress Party and the widow of the late Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, took oath as the state’s Deputy Chief Minister at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai.