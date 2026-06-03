A successful career, major achievements and industry recognition may not be enough to secure approval for an O-1 or EB-1A visa in the United States, according to entrepreneur and immigration advocate Nikin Tharan.

In a recent LinkedIn post, Tharan warned that many highly skilled immigrants lose their cases because they fail to present their accomplishments in a way that immigration officers find convincing. Tharan, who describes himself as an O-1 and EB-1A visa recipient, said applicants often focus on meeting technical requirements instead of building a strong overall case.

“You can be objectively extraordinary and still get denied an O-1 or EB-1A,” Tharan wrote. He added that immigration petitions are not simply checklists. Instead, they require a clear and persuasive story supported by strong evidence. “Talent gets you eligible. Strategy gets you approved,” he said.

The O-1 visa is available to individuals with extraordinary ability in fields such as business, science, education, athletics and the arts. The EB-1A immigrant visa offers a pathway to permanent residency for people who can demonstrate extraordinary ability and sustained national or international acclaim.

Why do strong applicants still face denials?

According to Tharan, one of the biggest mistakes applicants make is assuming that meeting the minimum criteria guarantees approval. He argued that immigration officers look beyond checklists and evaluate whether an applicant genuinely stands out in their field.

“Meeting 3 criteria doesn’t equal approval; the case must feel extraordinary, not engineered,” he wrote. Tharan also said many applicants submit long resumes filled with activities and achievements but fail to demonstrate their actual impact. Officers often look for measurable results, influence and evidence that an applicant’s work has affected others.

Another common problem involves weak supporting evidence. Tharan warned that paid media placements, self-promotional publicity and questionable awards may hurt credibility instead of strengthening a case.

He spoke about the importance of a clear personal narrative. Immigration officers should quickly understand what makes an applicant unique and why their work matters. Recommendation letters can also become a weakness when they rely on broad praise instead of specific examples. Tharan said strong letters should demonstrate impact through concrete details and measurable outcomes.

What are the 12 mistakes that can hurt an O-1 or EB-1A petition?

Tharan listed the following mistakes that he believes often damage otherwise strong applications:

• Treating the process like a checklist: Meeting the minimum eligibility criteria does not guarantee approval.

• Confusing activity with impact: Applicants should show measurable results and influence, not just a long list of achievements.

• Relying on weak evidence: Questionable awards or paid publicity may reduce the strength of a case.

• Lacking a clear narrative: Immigration officers should quickly understand what makes the applicant stand out.

• Using generic recommendation letters: Strong letters should include specific examples and demonstrate real impact.

• Failing to address the US connection: Applicants should show why their skills and work are valuable in the United States.

• Providing titles without context: Job titles carry more weight when supported by details such as leadership responsibilities, budgets, revenue or user reach.

• Focusing only on past accomplishments: Officers often look for evidence of recent and sustained success.

• Depending solely on internal evidence: Independent recognition, media coverage and third-party support can strengthen an application.

• Submitting weak responses to RFEs: Requests for Evidence should be answered directly and thoroughly.

• Maintaining inconsistent public profiles: Differences across websites, social media accounts and professional platforms can raise concerns.

• Last-minute filing: Rushed applications often lack strong documentation and a clear strategy.

Tharan said consistency plays a major role in successful petitions. His advice arrives as growing numbers of entrepreneurs, executives, researchers and technology professionals seek O-1 and EB-1A visas to live and work in the United States. Competition for these visas remains strong, and immigration experts often speak about the importance of preparation and documentation.

Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on a viral social media discussion and is intended for informational purposes only. The financial figures and strategies mentioned are personal to the user and have not been independently verified. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information. For personalized guidance, please consult a qualified immigration attorney or a certified professional advisor.