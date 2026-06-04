New Zealand has expanded its English language requirements for the Accredited Employer Work Visa, extending the criteria to a broader range of skilled occupations. Foreign workers applying for the visa in mid-level skilled roles will now need to demonstrate English language proficiency — either through citizenship, prior work or study in an English-speaking environment, or by passing a recognised English language test. Previously, this requirement applied only to lower-skilled occupations.

From 1 June 2026, Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) minimum English language requirements will apply to ANZSCO and NOL skill level 3 occupations.

Currently, people applying for an AEWV at ANZSCO or NOL (National Occupation List) skill level 4 or 5 must show they can speak and understand English. They can meet this requirement through their English ability from citizenship, working, and studying, or by taking an English language test.

An Accredited Employer Work Visa allows foreigners to work in New Zealand for an accredited employer who has offered you at least 30 hours of work a week. One can also study for up to 3 months in any 12 months, or do any study required as part of your employment with this visa.

Accredited Employer Work Visa holders can stay in New Zealand for up to 5 years — depending on their job, skill level, how much they are paid and when they applied for their visa.

Australian and New Zealand Standard Classification of Occupations (ANZSCO) groups jobs together into ‘occupations’ that have similar tasks and responsibilities. ANZSCO skill levels range from 1 to 5, with 1 being the most skilled and 5 being the least skilled.

New Rule

From 1 June 2026, people applying for an AEWV at ANZSCO or NOL skill level 3 will also need to meet this requirement.

Global Workforce Seasonal Visa and Peak Seasonal Visa AEWV applications are not required to meet the minimum standard of English, and the requirement does not apply to Job Change applications.

People already on an AEWV that expires on or before 1 December 2026 who want to apply for a new AEWV will not have to meet the new requirements. No one with a current AEWV will be affected retrospectively while their visa is valid.

People with an AEWV whose visas expire on or before 1 December 2026 will be exempt from the new English language requirement when applying for a further AEWV at skill level 3.

People on an AEWV who have already provided evidence that they can speak and understand English as part of a previous AEWV application will also be exempt.

For migrants, the change does not affect existing visas, employment, or current lengths of stay. The transitional arrangements are designed to ensure people already contributing to New Zealand’s workforce are treated fairly and given enough warning to arrange and sit a test and obtain the report before their visas expire.

For employers, the change provides greater consistency and clarity across skill levels and allows planning when recruiting into skill level 3 roles from 1 June 2026.

Migrants who apply for an AEWV at skill level 3 from 1 June onwards will need to meet the new English language requirements, even if their employer received a job check token before 1 June 2026.

New Changes and Proposals

In April 2026, New Zealand introduced changes to employment conditions for foreign workers with open work visas to provide clarity about what work is allowed under open work visas.

Immigration New Zealand announced further changes to the Skilled Migrant Category (SMC) for foreign workers interested in working and settling in the country. The modifications to the Skilled Migrant Category are to take effect from late August 2026.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal or immigration advice. New Zealand visa requirements are subject to change. Please consult a qualified immigration professional before making any visa-related decisions.