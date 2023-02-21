Flipkart in talks to acquire Bangalore-based online pharmacy Pharmallama

E-commerce platform Flipkart is reportedly in the final stages of acquiring Bangalore-based online pharmacy startup Pharmallama.

The online pharmacy startup caters to the pre-sorting of drug prescriptions, over-the-counter (OTC) medications, and vitamins into personalised pockets, organised by date and time.

According to media reports, the deal may help Flipkart in gaining access to technologies of the platform.

In July 2020, Pharmallama was launched Achintya Dayal, Arjun Raghunandan, and Deepesh Rajpal. The company competes with rivals like Tata 1mg, Pharmeasy, Reliance-owned Netmeds, Apollo Pharmacy, and Amazon, among others.

Last year, Flipkart also invested in the diabetes management platform BeatO last year. Reportedly, it invested $500,000 in each of the six ventures.

In November 2021, the ecommerce giant acquired a majority stake in SastaSundar Marketplace, which owns and operates an online pharmacy and digital healthcare platform, for an undisclosed value. According to reports, this also marked its entry into the healthcare sector with the launch of Flipkart Health+.