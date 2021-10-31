Pristyn Care quadruples its surgery count since January 2021 from 40,000 surgeries reported in August 2021

Pristyn Care has successfully built a network spanning 800+ surgical centers and 400 experienced surgeons, with an aim to bridge the healthcare accessibility gap in India.

Gurugram based surgery focused startup Pristyn Care recently announced that it has quadrupled its surgery count since January 2021 from 40,000 surgeries reported in August 2021. The healthcare startup has emerged as a leading player in the Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS) market in recent times and has consulted 1.5 million patients.

It has raised over USD 83 million including USD 53 million in the last round in April 2021, led by Tiger Global and Sequoia among others and aims to close the next round soon.

Pristyn Care has achieved the title of ‘Centre Of Excellence’ recognition for Laser Piles, Laser Circumcision, Stapler Hemorrhoidectomy, Stapler Circumcision & Cosmetic Laser Gynaecology among others. The company has successfully built a network spanning 800+ surgical centers and 400 experienced surgeons, with an aim to bridge the healthcare accessibility gap in India by offering full-stack surgical healthcare services with patient centricity at the core.

Commenting on the growth, Co-Founder Harsimarbir (Harsh) Singh, said “Patient confidence in Pristyn Care has been at an all-time high since the start of the year. Our investment in patient-first processes, onboarding 400+ highly experienced surgeons, expansion to 40 cities & towns, has ensured we are able to serve more patients every year. By March 22, we will reach 1000+ surgical centres and expand to 50+ cities & towns and double our employee count. Tech being our backbone, 25% of the hires will be engineers. Exciting perks & benefits apart from ESOPs are offered to hire the best talent. Our ESOP value has increased 100X since inception and in our last round, we offered a buy back option for many employees. Future hires will continue to be rewarded above and beyond their salary. More employee-first policies will be announced soon.”

He further added, “Over $30 million Patient Finance has been facilitated since inception and are looking to 5X ($250mn) in five years. Getting patients to prioritize their health is our focus and by FY27 we aim to serve 6% of all the Surgery patients in India”.

Dr Vaibhav Kapoor, Co-Founder laid out the growth plans till FY27 and informed, “We will be the largest surgery player in the next five years with 2000+ surgical centres and very well-rounded with 1500+ experienced surgeons and doctors with average experience of 15 years and we will operate in 100+ cities & towns”.

