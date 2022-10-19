DMRC, Sun Mobility flag off electric 3Ws with swappable batteries in Delhi

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and SUN Mobility have entered a partnership to boost emission-free last mile connectivity in Dwarka, New Delhi.

The duo, in an event on Wednesday, flagged-off a fleet of electric 3-wheelers that will run across eight metro stations in Dwarka sub-city.

The initial 50-vehicle fleet is a part of Delhi Government’s initiative to push the EV adoption of 3-wheelers in the national capital. DMRC further announced its permission to SUN Mobility to use land at the Janakpuri West, Dwarka, and Dwarka Sec-21 metro stations to set up parking and battery swapping facilities for its fleet.

A joint statement from the duo said that the swappable battery solution shall ensure affordable shared fares for commuters. The fare shall be nominal at a base price of ₹10 for the first 2 km and ₹5 for every subsequent kilometer.

Ashish Kundra, Principal Secretary, Delhi Government said, “This is a great beginning, where the Transport department has partnered with DMRC and a fleet aggregator to achieve twin objectives – promoting electric mobility and ensuring robust neighbourhood connectivity for metro stations. We will intensify our collaboration in the coming weeks and scale it up in other locations soon.”

Vikas Kumar, Managing Director, DMRC said, “Swappable battery solutions also increase affordability and accessibility for all our stakeholders.”

Anant Badjatya, CEO, SUN Mobility said, “Our mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) solution alleviates worries about vehicle ownership, financing, battery maintenance and replacement, and charging infrastructure for the 3-wheeler owners.”