Karnataka election LIVE updates: Manmohan Singh takes on Modi, praises Kapil Sibal over CJI impeachement issue

Former PM Manmohan Singh holding press conference in Bengaluru (Image: Twitter/ @INCKarnataka)

Karnataka election 2018 LIVE updates: With only a few days left for Karnataka Assembly Elections, national parties Congress and BJP continue to carry out extensive campaigns across the state. The two parties have been launching attacks on each other over several issues, over the past few weeks, while leaders like PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Rahul Gandhi have toured the state.

Former Prime Minister of India, Manmohan Singh, held a press conference at Bengaluru’s Queens Road on Monday. Attacking Modi, he said that “no Prime Minister in our country has used the Office of the Prime Minister to say things about his opponent that Modi has been doing day in & day out. It doesn’t behove a Prime Minister to stoop so low & it is not good for the country as a whole as well.”

Check LIVE updates:



2:25PM: ”It is the ego of Siddaramaiah that people have been deprived of water of Mahadayi in this region” said BJP President Amit Shah in Nargund

2:23 PM: “Rahul Gandhi speaks vociferously on women empowerment, justice for women etc. Today, I ask him to clarify his stand on Triple Talaq. This isn’t about any religion. This is about women’s rights. Will he stand up for dignity, equality & justice for women?” : Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prashad