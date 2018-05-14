Dinesh Gundu Rao, Gandhinagar  constituency Karnataka election result 2018: All you need to know

Dinesh Gundu Rao (Image: ANI)

Gandhinagar constituency Karnataka election result 2018: Dinesh Gundu Rao, working president of Gandhinagar constituency Committee (KPCC) is the current MLA of the Gandhinagar constituency in Bangalore. He won this seat for the 4th time in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections with 49.6% of the casted votes and a margin of 22,607 votes, against his nearest rival from Bharatiya Janata Party, Sr. P.C. Mohan.

Who is Dinesh Gundu Rao

Dinesh Gundu Rao is the second son of a former Chief Minister of Karnataka, R. Gundu Rao. Though born in the Coorg district of Karnataka, he grew up and did his schooling from Bangalore. He also has a B.E in Electronics and Communications from B.M.S. College of Engineering. He was the president of the Karnataka Youth Congress, and is currently a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA). He is a former minister of state for food, civil supplies and consumer affairs in the government of Karnataka, and is currently working as the President of KPCC.

About Gandhinagar constituency

Gandhinagar is home to all major film distributors and is the other name for the Kannada movie industry. But the residents of this constituency are mostly low-income earners, except for a couple of affluent areas. It is one of the reasons the constituency’s performance in the 2013 Assembly elections, recording a turnout of just 40%, far below the Bengaluru Urban district average. The major vote bank of Gandhinagar lies in its slum pockets of Subhash Nagar and Okalipuram. Gandhinagar has remained a stronghold of Congress for a really long time. This constituency in particular with its diverse economic classes and being a melting pot of cultures, cries for attention in terms of traffic, garbage and an overall development of slums.

Gandhinagar constituency Karnataka election result 2018

(To be updated on May 15)