Deve Gowda’s son JD(S)’ HD Revanna caught ‘napping’ in Vidhan Soudha amid high-voltage Karnataka drama

As the high voltage drama continued in Karnataka Assembly, JD(S) MLA and former PM HD Deve Gowda’s son HD Revanna was caught on camera sleeping inside the Vidhan Soudha and broadcast across channels during the live telecast of Karnataka Assembly proceedings. HD Revanna was found taking a nap. And this happened when Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa today delivered a speech ahead of the scheduled floor test.

The Supreme Court had yesterday ordered a floor test in the Karnataka Assembly at 4 PM today, drastically slashing the 15-day window given by Governor Vajubhai Vala to BJP Chief Minister Yeddyurappa to prove his majority. However, Yeddyurappa resigned saying he had failed to muster the required numbers for a majority. In an emotional speech ahead of announcing his resignation — that made the floor test redundant — Yeddyurappa said that he had always worked in the interest of the farmers and poor of the state and wanted to rid the state of the drought problem. BSY will now hand over his resignation to the Governor. The House was adjourned soon after his resignation, as Congress and JD(S) MLAs broke into celebration.

JD(S)’ HD Revanna won the Holenarasipur constituency in Hassan district. HD Revanna won by 92,713 votes. He defeated Congress’ Manjegowda B.P who got 25573 votes. Revanna has been continuously winning this seat since 2004. has represented the Holenarasipur four times. In 2013, he won Holenarasipur constituency with a margin of 30,058 votes and secured 57.14 percent of the total votes polled while in 2008 he won with a margin of 27,606 votes and secured 54.58 percent of the total votes polled. Sixty-year-old Revanna has net assets of worth Rs 297051951 (29 crore).

Holenarasipur is a Vidhan Sabha constituency in Hassan district and southern region of Karnataka. With just 90 KM away from Mysore, it has a total of 2,05,135 voters that include general voters, NRI voters, and Service voters. This seat was also held by former Prime Minister and father of H D Revanna, HD Devegowda who won six consecutive terms from this constituency.

In a major twist earlier today, two “missing” Congress MLAs were today located at a hotel here and brought to the Karnataka Assembly by the party leaders under police protection ahead of the crucial trust vote to be sought by Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa. Anand Singh and Pratap Gouda Patil were not present in the Assembly when their names were called out for taking the oath during the special session underway. Based on a tip-off that they were in the hotel, the Congress issued a whip directing them to come to the House and sought police help. Senior Congress leader D K Shivakumar said both of them were brought to the Assembly.