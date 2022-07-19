UGC warns students from taking admission to Digital University of Skill Resurgence

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has warned students not to take admission in Digital University of Skill Resurgence (A Virtual Meta University) as it offers various courses and programmes which is in ‘gross violation of the UGC Act, 1956. According to the commission, taking admission in such ‘self styled institutions may jeopardies the career of the students’.

“It has come to the notice of the University Grants Commission that ‘Digital University of Skill Resurgence (A Virtual Meta University)’, 54, Samarat Nagar Near Hindi University, Ring Road, Wardha (Maharashtra) – 442001 is offering various courses/programmes in gross violation of the UGC Act, 1956,” the official notification read.

The commission further stated that the Digital University of Skill Resurgence (A Virtual Meta University) is neither enlisted under Section 2(f) or Section 3 in the list of Universities nor empowered to award any degree as per the Section 22 of the UGC Act, 1956.

The University Grants Commission further said that no institution has the right to use “University” in its name under any condition unless it has been authorised under the central or provincial act. “No institution, whether a corporate body or not, other than a University established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, a Provincial Act or a State Act shall be entitled to have the word “University” associated with its name in any manner whatsoever,” the public notice of University Grants Commission quoted.

“The general public, students, parents and other stakeholders are cautioned through this public notice NOT TO TAKE ASMISSION in the above mentioned self-styled institutions, taking admission in such self-styled institutions may jeopardies the career of the students,” the University Grants Commission official notification read.

The commission has asked all the students to refrain from taking admission from such institutions which otherwise will risk their career.

