UGC NET 2022: Telugu, Marathi exams scheduled on July 9 cancelled, fresh dates to be announced soon

Written by FE Knowledge Desk
UGC NET 2022
UGC NET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has cancelled the Telugu and Marathi exams of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles). The new dates of the said exam will be communicated to the candidates in due course of time. All candidates are advised to keep track of the new dates on the official website of NTA- nta.ac.in or ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Image: IE Online.

UGC NET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has cancelled the Telugu and Marathi exams of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles). The new dates of the said exam will be communicated to the candidates in due course of time. All candidates are advised to keep track of the new dates on the official website of NTA-  nta.ac.in or ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

According to the official notice, The Government of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have their own exams today, July 9. Thus due to Administrative / Logistics reasons, the examinations in the said subjects are being postponed until further notice. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the NTA website for the latest updates about the exam.

The schedule of the rest exams will be as it is. The UGC NET 2022 Exams are being conducted on July 9, 11, 12, and August 12, 13. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has already issued the admit cards on its website.

It is expected that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will re-issue UGC NET 2022 Admit Card for Telgu & Marathi Papers on its website in due course of time. All those candidates who opt for UGC NET 2022 Telgu & Marathi Papers will be able to download their admit cards in due course of time.

UGC NET 2022 exam will have two papers – Paper 1 & 2. Paper 1 is common to all, and Paper II is specifically based on the subject selected by the candidate. 

UGC

