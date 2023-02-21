Newton School introduces certificate course in data science

Edtech platform Newton School has launched a Professional Certificate Course in Data Science, aimed at working professionals with a diploma or bachelor’s degree in any field, as per an official statement. The 8-14 month course aims to cover the basics of data science and analytics, including data analytics tools, data mining, machine learning, and statistical analysis.

Furthermore, it will be taught by instructors from Amazon, Cisco, and Absolutdata Analytics, the course includes live project-based learning and interview preparation, it added. Newton School claims to offer industry-focused tech and data courses to students, graduates, and professionals.

The Data Science and Analytics track of the course covers fundamental curriculum, including TensorFlow and Keras, Excel VBA, and Power BI, while the Advanced Data Science track covers Spark, Data Lake, NLP, CNN 1 and 2, and Computer Vision. “The course is designed to equip students with industry-standard tools and knowledge to land well-paying data scientist and analyst positions in companies worldwide,” it said.

In addition, the platform claims to have enrolled over a hundred students for the course and plans to expand its enrollees to 25,000 by the end of the year.