Macmillan Dictionary says ‘goodbye’, shuts down site after 14 years of digital debut

Macmillan Education Ltd has shut down the Macmillan English Dictionary, Macmillan English Thesaurus and Macmillan Dictionary Blog websites after 14 years since its digital debut in 2009.

The Macmillan English Dictionary (MEDO) has served as an indispensable tool for language learners, writers and researchers, offering comprehensive definitions, thesaurus entries and language insights.

“After careful consideration Macmillan Education has concluded that it is no longer sustainable to keep the Macmillan English Dictionary and Thesaurus up-to-date and reflective of our values of accessibility, diversity and inclusion,” an official statement said.

In the statement, Macmillan Education team also expressed gratitude to their loyal users, contributors and partners for supporting them. “We are immensely proud of the dictionary’s impact on the language community and sincerely thank everyone who has contributed to its success,” it read.

Furthermore, the company appreciated the efforts of the lexicographers, developers and support staff who worked have to maintain and enhance the dictionary. “Their dedication and passion for language have been the bedrock of the dictionary’s success,” the statement said.