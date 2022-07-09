Finalists from ‘Business Blasters’ to get direct admission to state-run universities, says Sisodia

The Delhi government’s Business Blaster programme is an extended practical component of Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum

The Kejriwal government announced plans to provide direct admission to finalists from ‘Business Blasters’ teams of Delhi government schools in the state-run top universities, Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister said on Friday.

According to the government, taking the step ahead in the same direction, the state universities held the orientation session for all eligible student entrepreneurs from state-run schools on Friday.

The opportunity of direct admission to more than 400 students will give them exposure to take their businesses to further heights and get guidance from the best faculty and experts for the same, it said in a statement.

According to Sisodia, the 416 students are being offered admission in nearly 40 courses such as BBA in innovation, entrepreneurship and venture development, BBA in healthcare, BA in digital media and design, BSc data analytics, BCA.

“This is for the first time in the history of India that we have more than 400 students sitting in the auditorium and VCs of top state universities are directly connecting with them for providing admission in their university. This never happens in IITs, IIMs, Harvard or MIT but it is happening in Delhi,” Sisodia said.

He further added that this has become possible because of the hard work and entrepreneurial abilities of students who have demonstrated entrepreneurship mindset and successfully created their own business models. “From here onwards the journey of these ‘Business Blasters’ is very important because whatever step they take now will have an impact on the country’s economy,” Sisodia noted.

With inputs from PTI.

