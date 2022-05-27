DSEU collaborates with Delhi Prisons department for skill enhancements of inmates

The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) has signed an MoU with Delhi Prisons department for training and skill enhancement of inmates to support their long term rehabilitation. As a part of the agreement, the DSEU will offer different skill-based courses at Tihar Jail and award certificates upon successful completion of the program to inmates that will help them get employed after their release, prison officials said.

“This skill training would enable inmates upon release to have an opportunity to respectfully integrate themselves into the society,” a senior jail official said. According to the officials, for this, DSEU would be deploying trainers to impart skill-based courses for identified groups within the jail premises.

A detailed assessment of existing skills and market requirements will be conducted before the launch of the courses, which will be tailor-made for the prisoners, the officials said.

“This program will help us add various skill courses for inmates in our jails which will help them earn their livelihood upon release. This will give the inmates a better opportunity to lead a dignified life,” ,Sandeep Goel, director general (prisons), said.

Under the collaboration, the university will also conduct joint workshops, seminars and conferences with leading experts for innovation in delivery of skill programs in such a unique setting, he said.

With inputs from PTI.

