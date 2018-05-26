CBSE 12th result 2018 LIVE: Central Board of Secondary Education to announce results soon at cbse.nic.in

CBSE 12th result 2018 LIVE: The scores will be announced on May 26.

CBSE 12th result 2018 LIVE: The CBSE class 12 result 2018 will be declared anytime now by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on its official websites – cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in and results.nic.in. CBSE 12th result 2018 will also be declared on partner sites indiaresults.com and examresults.net. Apart from this, tech giant Google will host the result for Class 10 and Class 12 exams this year. Microsoft too has come up with an app through which students can view their scores.

The students will also be able to check CBSE 12th result 2018 via phones – 52001 (MTNL), 57766 (BSNL), 5800002 (Aircel), 55456068 (Idea), 54321, 51234 and 5333300 (Tata Teleservices), 54321202 (Airtel), and 9212357123 (National Informatics Centre).

Here are CBSE 12th result 2018 LIVE:

How to check CBSE 12th result 2018:

1. Go to the official websites – cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in.

2. Look for the link that says CBSE 12th result 2018 and click on it.

3. Enter details like name and enrolment number and submit.

4. Download the result and take a print out for future reference.

How to check CBSE results 2018 via SMS:

The results will also be available via SMS, the numbers are 52001 (MTNL), 57766 (BSNL), 5800002 (Aircel), 55456068 (Idea), 54321, 51234 and 5333300 (Tata Teleservices), 54321202 (Airtel), and 9212357123 (National Informatics Centre).

CBSE 12th result last year statistics:

Last year, around 11 lakh students had appeared for CBSE 10th result – 6,38,865 boys and 4,60,026 girls. The number of centres and schools registered for the Class 12 exam were 3,502. Raksha Gopal from Amity International School in Noida had topped the exam. She scored 99.6 per cent, while the second topper Bhumi Sawant of Chandigarh scored 99.4 per cent.

This year, a total of 10,98,891 students had appeared for CBSE class 12 exams. Out of this, 4,60,026 were girls and 6,38,865 were boys. Panchkula has the largest number of exam centres for both class 10 and 12 exams.

About Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE

Established in 1952, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is the highest authority when it comes to school-level education in India. The board monitors and manages the development of school education across the country through the network of affiliated schools. Currently, there are thousands of public and private schools that are affiliated with the CBSE; including all the Kendriya Vidyalayas and all Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas.