Time has come for a separate debt management office, says Niti Aayog’s Rajiv Kumar

Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman of Niti Aayog (File Photo).

Government think tank Niti Aayog has advocated for setting up a separate debt management office to manage its borrowings and finances, saying it’s an idea that time has come. At present, government finances are managed by the Reserve Bank bank and separation of this function will dilute the central bank’s role in the country’s financial sector.

“I think the national debt office, the independent debt office, is something whose time may have come,” said Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman of Niti Aayog.

Addressing a seminar on the future of banking in India jointly organised by Egrow Foundation in New Delhi on Thursday, Niti Aayog chairman, however, clarified that he will not preempt any policy announcements.

In the interim budget, the government has estimated that will need to borrow Rs 7 lakh crore in the next fiscal to meet its expenditure, a big part of which will go towards interest payment of the earlier loans taken by the Union government.

The Union government’s total debt has been estimated at over Rs 82 lakh crore at the end of last year, forcing it to borrow Rs 6-7 lakh crore every year for interest payments alone. Ninety five per cent of the government’s total budgeted borrowings goes towards interest payment without reducing the principal amount, raising the cost of capital for government programmes.

“It is important for this office (Public Debt Management Office) to be separate. You can pay much more attention than what’s been done today, and that will help the government in bringing down the cost of its debt,” added Rajiv Kumar.

Niti Aayog Vice Chairman also advocated formation of larger banks in the country through merger and acquisition saying that India’s largest bank State Bank of India is at the 60th position in the world as several smaller economies have bigger banks than SBI.

“The fragmentation in the banking sector, that is something that PJ Nayak committee has not tackled, that in my view keeps the cost of capital very high, that makes it very difficult for our companies to compete,” said Rajiv Kumar.

This is something that the government announced, but despite its best of intentions, you know where it landed, we had to fire so much fire in the banking system, because you know we inherited the system that was almost kaput with a ten and a half lakh crore of NPAs and we had first struggle through that is where I say that the struggle seem to have been won and we are over it. And the banking sector has begun to rise. And this is the time, in the next term of the government.

He said the government has taken several steps in the last four and a half years to cleanse the banking system which was saddled by bad loans or NPAs when NDA government came to power in May 2016.

“The era of phone banking is gone. Now banks are required to do a lot of due diligence,” said the Vice Chairman of Niti Aayog who have often been at the forefront of articulating the Modi government’s economic policies.