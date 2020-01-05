Revenue Secretary steps up action against tax evaders; taps into data analytics to boost revenue

GST collection was over Rs 1 lakh crore mark for the second consecutive month in December.

The Department of Revenue (DoR) on Friday held a high-level meeting to boost revenue and hit the Rs 1.10-lakh crore GST target for the next two months, Rs 1.25 lakh crore in December and direct tax collection target of Rs 13.35 lakh crore for the year even as there is Rs 1.45 lakh crore corporate tax relief, IANS reported. Revenue Secretary Dr Ajay Bhushan Pandey and senior officials of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had met to strategize and streamline the functions with the help of data analytics and to also assign specific responsibilities for the officers.

Weekly updates on steps taken for ways to increase revenue and achieve targets were decided in the meeting, according to sources quoted in the report. Also with respect to efforts towards curbing tax evasion, fake or huge ITC claims, mismatch in returns filed etc, it was decided that field formation under the Principal Chief Commissioners and Chief Commissioners and Members of both Boards would have to share updates either in physical meetings or on video conferencing every week.

Also read: Govt plans quarterly, half-yearly financial statement reporting norm for unlisted companies

Field taxmen have been asked for special efforts to identify and take action against wilful tax evaders or using fake invoices or inflated or fake e-way bills even as officials have been given directions to ensure no trouble to the genuine taxpayers. GST collection was over Rs 1 lakh crore mark for the second consecutive month in December with Rs 1.03 lakh crore after missing the Rs 1-lakh crore target for three consecutive months — from August till November last year. GST collection in November was Rs 1,03,492 crore. Maharashtra recorded highest GST numbers with Rs 16,530 crore in the collection in December followed by Karnataka’s Rs 6,886 crore collection and Rs 6,621 crore by Gujarat.