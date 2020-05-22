  • MORE MARKET STATS
Shaktikanta Das LIVE: RBI Governor address at 10 am; repo rate cut, liquidity boost, monetary easing on cards

Updated:May 22, 2020 9:57:54 am

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das will shortly address a press conference, possibly to announce monetary easing and stimulus measures to support the economy.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Press Conference | LIVE Updates: Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das is addressing a press conference today, possibly to announce monetary easing and stimulus measures to support the economy, following the mega Rs 21 lakh crore economic package announced by Narendra Modi government recently. While RBI did not disclose the agenda for today’s press conference, it is being speculated that Governor Shaktikanta Das may announce monetary measures including an emergency 50 basis points cut in repo rate; accompanied by a similar cut in the reverse repo rate. Further, Das may also announce changes to the rules of TLTRO funds, to make it easier for banks to lend money to companies. In the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, RBI has so far announced various liquidity and monetary measures, totalling an economic value worth Rs 8 lakh crore.

    09:57 (IST)22 May 2020
    RBI Governor was in consultations with economists and sectoral experts

    The RBI Governor was in consultations with economists and sectoral experts this week after the government rolled out the economic package worth Rs 21 lakh crore.  

    09:54 (IST)22 May 2020
    RBI may make changes in NPA classification

    The Reserve Bank may also announce changes to NPA classification rules, in order to give relaxations to the companies amid coronavirus crisis. 

    09:53 (IST)22 May 2020
    Extension of loan moratorium likely on cards

    Speculations are that RBI Governor may extend the loan moratorium by 3 months. Previously, to leave more cash in the hands of people, the central bank had provided a moratorium period of three months for the payment of EMIs.

    09:49 (IST)22 May 2020
    RBI may bring changes in TLTRO rules

    In the previous address, the Targeted Long Term Repo (TLTRO) rules were aimed at NBFCs so that they can get a benefit out of it. Shaktikanta Das may bring changes in these rules. 

    09:47 (IST)22 May 2020
    Shaktikanta Das is likely to announce a monetary policy to go in-line with govt's special economic policy

    It is expected that the RBI Governor will roll out a monetary policy to make the benefits announced by the Modi government reach swiftly to people. 

    09:45 (IST)22 May 2020
    Shaktikanta Das may further cut repo rate and reverse repo rate

    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das may further go with 75 basis points cut in repo rate and 50 basis points cut in reverse repo rate.

    09:44 (IST)22 May 2020
    RBI had cut repo rate by 75 basis points in March

    The RBI had cut repo rates by 75 basis points in March and also announced several liquidity measures. The first address by the governor amid the lockdown was on March 27.

    09:43 (IST)22 May 2020
    RBI had previously announced steps to infuse liquidity

    In the previous addresses, the RBI governor announced a slew of measures to infuse liquidity into the banking system and support the economy after the slump due to the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent nationwide lockdown.

    09:40 (IST)22 May 2020
    Shaktikanta Das will address media for the first time after the announcement of Rs 21 lakh crore package

    RBI's press conference comes after the government FM Nirmala Sitharaman gave details of the Rs 21 lakh crore stimulus package.

    09:38 (IST)22 May 2020
    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will hold a press conference at 10 am

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will address media today at 10 am. This will be the third presser of the RBI governor on the central bank's measures to address COVID-19 crisis.

