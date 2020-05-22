Shaktikanta Das LIVE: RBI Governor address at 10 am; repo rate cut, liquidity boost, monetary easing on cards

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Press Conference | LIVE Updates: Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das is addressing a press conference today, possibly to announce monetary easing and stimulus measures to support the economy, following the mega Rs 21 lakh crore economic package announced by Narendra Modi government recently. While RBI did not disclose the agenda for today’s press conference, it is being speculated that Governor Shaktikanta Das may announce monetary measures including an emergency 50 basis points cut in repo rate; accompanied by a similar cut in the reverse repo rate. Further, Das may also announce changes to the rules of TLTRO funds, to make it easier for banks to lend money to companies. In the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, RBI has so far announced various liquidity and monetary measures, totalling an economic value worth Rs 8 lakh crore.
Highlights
The RBI Governor was in consultations with economists and sectoral experts this week after the government rolled out the economic package worth Rs 21 lakh crore.
The Reserve Bank may also announce changes to NPA classification rules, in order to give relaxations to the companies amid coronavirus crisis.
Speculations are that RBI Governor may extend the loan moratorium by 3 months. Previously, to leave more cash in the hands of people, the central bank had provided a moratorium period of three months for the payment of EMIs.
In the previous address, the Targeted Long Term Repo (TLTRO) rules were aimed at NBFCs so that they can get a benefit out of it. Shaktikanta Das may bring changes in these rules.
It is expected that the RBI Governor will roll out a monetary policy to make the benefits announced by the Modi government reach swiftly to people.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das may further go with 75 basis points cut in repo rate and 50 basis points cut in reverse repo rate.
The RBI had cut repo rates by 75 basis points in March and also announced several liquidity measures. The first address by the governor amid the lockdown was on March 27.
In the previous addresses, the RBI governor announced a slew of measures to infuse liquidity into the banking system and support the economy after the slump due to the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent nationwide lockdown.
RBI's press conference comes after the government FM Nirmala Sitharaman gave details of the Rs 21 lakh crore stimulus package.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will address media today at 10 am. This will be the third presser of the RBI governor on the central bank's measures to address COVID-19 crisis.