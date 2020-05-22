Shaktikanta Das LIVE: RBI Governor address at 10 am; repo rate cut, liquidity boost, monetary easing on cards

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das press conference HIGHLIGHTS

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Press Conference | LIVE Updates: Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das is addressing a press conference today, possibly to announce monetary easing and stimulus measures to support the economy, following the mega Rs 21 lakh crore economic package announced by Narendra Modi government recently. While RBI did not disclose the agenda for today’s press conference, it is being speculated that Governor Shaktikanta Das may announce monetary measures including an emergency 50 basis points cut in repo rate; accompanied by a similar cut in the reverse repo rate. Further, Das may also announce changes to the rules of TLTRO funds, to make it easier for banks to lend money to companies. In the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, RBI has so far announced various liquidity and monetary measures, totalling an economic value worth Rs 8 lakh crore.