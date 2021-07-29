Process of creation of unorganised sector database to begin next month

"The registration of the migrant workers on the portal shall address various challenges and issues related to the delivery of benefits of welfare schemes,” Teli said. (Representative image)

The government on Wednesday said the process of registration for creation of a national database for unorganised workers (NDUW) is expected to begin next month.

The database will be used for registration, enrolment, identification and collection of other required data for all unorganised sector workers including migrant workers and street vendors among others.

It will be the primary database around which all social security schemes will be structured. The Supreme Court recently pulled up the labour ministry for its lackadaisical attitude for developing the database.

“At present, the process for dry run and security audit is underway. The project is expected to commence the registration work by August, 2021. The state governments are to populate the data on the portal by mobilising the unorganised workers,” minister of state for labour Rameswar Teli said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

NDUW will have data for all unorganised workers including construction workers, migrant workers, gig and platform workers, street vendors and similar other sub-group of unorganised workers.

“The registration of the migrant workers on the portal shall address various challenges and issues related to the delivery of benefits of welfare schemes,” Teli said.

The portal will be available in public for open access where workers can self-enrol through his Aadhaar and mobile number. Besides, the common service centres through its nation-wide network of over four lakh centres and selected post offices will act as registration centres, where workers can visit and register themselves free of cost.