Pre-Budget meeting with departments starts from Oct 12

The details of non-tax revenue mobilisation and the potential by the ministry/department would also be discussed during the pre-budget meetings.

The union finance ministry will commence pre-budget meetings with various departments from Tuesday to finalise their revised estimate (RE) for FY22 and budget estimate (BE) for FY23.

The BE for FY23 will be provisionally finalised after expenditure secretary completes discussions with the secretaries and financial advisers of the departments concerned. Pre-budget meetings would continue till November 12.

In the meetings, ceilings for all categories of expenditure, including central sector and centrally sponsored schemes will be discussed with the departments.

It is proposed to discuss the totality of the requirements of funds for various programmes and schemes, along with receipts of the departments (such as interest receipts, dividends, loan repayments, departmental receipts, receipts of departmental commercial undertakings) during the pre-budget meetings chaired by expenditure secretary.

All the ministries/departments are required to submit details of all the autonomous bodies/implementing agencies for which a dedicated corpus fund has been created, clearly indicating the purpose, whether in public account, accumulated balances as on March 31,2021, annual expenditure for the last three years, and allocations made during the current FY. The reasons for their continuance and requirement of grant-in-aid support should be explained and why the same should not be wound up.

