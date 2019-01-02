PMJAY Ayushman Bharat: Nearly 7 lakh provided treatment in first 100 days

In the first 100 days, 5.29 lakh hospitalisation claims have been filed worth about Rs 684.6 crore, with average hospitalisation cost of`12,932 per patient.

Over 6.95 lakh beneficiaries have availed free hospitalisation benefits worth Rs 924 crore in the first 100 days of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), which offers Rs 5-lakh-a-year free health cover to 10.7 crore households.

“Once awareness on the scheme increases, it is anticipated that in the next few years, almost 1 crore plus families will benefit each year,” finance minister Arun Jaitley said in a Facebook post, lauding the scheme as a game changer in healthcare.

NITI Aayog had estimated average cost to be about Rs 10,000 as the scheme matures. PMJAY was rolled out on September 23.

State governments and the National Health Agency (NHA) have empanelled over 16,000 hospitals under the scheme, more than half of which are from private sector. Efforts are on to empanel more branded specialty hospitals under

the scheme.

NHA plans to issue about five crore beneficiary cards to inform people and generate hospitalisation demand from rural population. The hospitalisation and treatment cost are shared in 6:4 ratio between the Centre and states. The cost of the scheme would be much lower in FY19 as half of the year is over.

For 2018-19, the PMJAY might cost the Centre about Rs 4,000 crore (including one-time investments on IT) and the states about `1,600 crore. The scheme might provide hospitalisation benefits to 25 lakh in the current fiscal year.

So far, bulk of the beneficiaries are from Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Maharashtra, the states which had prior experience

of similar schemes.

Most of the states are also implementing the scheme under trust model.