PM LIVE: Modi to address US-India forum today; trade, foreign investment, ease of business on cards

PM Modi LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today address the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, speaking on the theme of ‘US-India Navigating New Challenges’. The theme includes various subjects such as India’s potential in becoming a global manufacturing hub, opportunities in India’s gas market, ease of doing business to attract FDI in India, etc. Common opportunities and challenges in tech space, Indo-Pacific economic issues, and innovation in public health are also among the major issues that can be discussed. The summit covers areas of bilateral cooperation, including trade and investment; strategic energy ties; India’s position in global supply chains; and collaboration in fintech, healthcare, and technology. Earlier in the summit, US Vice President Mike Pence had said that the best is yet to come in the US-India relations. He had added that the strong India-US ties is a result of the relationship that President Trump and Prime Minister Modi have forged as they are both larger than life figures.
Highlights
US Vice President Mike Pence on Monday said that the best is yet to come in the US-India relations. As India and the US stand more closely together for security, it will only strengthen the case for a future of freedom, Mike Pence added. He further said that the strong India-US ties is a result of the relationship that President Trump and Prime Minister Modi have forged as they are both larger than life figures.
“It is a win-win partnership mutually dependent geo-politically, trade, culturally, diplomatically and scientifically,” said Mukesh Aghi, President, USISPF. Aggressive and assertive China provides further opportunity for both nations to collaborate and ensure international rule of law prevails, Mukesh Aghi added. Read full story
Delighted to renew old associations and forge new friendships! Enriching conversation this afternoon with the Board of USISPF, an important voice for strong India-US relationship. Discussed the industry's important role in deepening the India-US partnership. - Taranjit Singh Sandhu
We want peace and tranquility across our borders. Despite China’s aggressive misadventures, India has adopted an adequate measure to control and stop these misadventures. - General Bipin Rawat
India & the USA have signed several defense agreements, with potential for more such agreements in the near future. We are certain this will enable better strategic collaboration for the two countries, within the autonomy we have maintained so far. - General Bipin Rawat at USISPF
USA and India are one. Borders do not exist between us. The growing investment of US industries in Gujarat and a rich diaspora of Gujarati’s in the USA is a testimony of our growing mutual trust. - Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani at USISPF
Common opportunities and challenges in tech space, Indo-Pacific economic issues, and innovation in public health are also among the major issues that can be discussed.
The theme od the summit covers various subjects such as India’s potential in becoming a global manufacturing hub, opportunities in India’s gas market, ease of doing business to attract FDI in India, etc, said the Prime Minister’s Office.
PM Modi to speak at US-India Strategic Partnership Forum on the theme of ‘US-India Navigating New Challenges’ at 9 pm.