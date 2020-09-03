PM LIVE: Modi to address US-India forum today; trade, foreign investment, ease of business on cards

The summit covers areas of bilateral cooperation, including trade and investment; strategic energy ties; etc.

PM Modi LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today address the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, speaking on the theme of ‘US-India Navigating New Challenges’. The theme includes various subjects such as India’s potential in becoming a global manufacturing hub, opportunities in India’s gas market, ease of doing business to attract FDI in India, etc. Common opportunities and challenges in tech space, Indo-Pacific economic issues, and innovation in public health are also among the major issues that can be discussed. The summit covers areas of bilateral cooperation, including trade and investment; strategic energy ties; India’s position in global supply chains; and collaboration in fintech, healthcare, and technology. Earlier in the summit, US Vice President Mike Pence had said that the best is yet to come in the US-India relations. He had added that the strong India-US ties is a result of the relationship that President Trump and Prime Minister Modi have forged as they are both larger than life figures.