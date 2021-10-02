Net per capita income of Bengal & Tamil Nadu weathers pandemic shock in FY21

West Bengal, for instance, managed to report a positive growth in net per capita income (NPCI) in 2020-21: by a flat 0.67% at 2011-12 prices and 7.16% at current prices. On a pan-India basis, the NPCI dropped 3.99% in 2020-21 in real term and by 8.36% in nominal term.
In 2020-21, the year which saw national GDP drop by an unprecedented 7.3% in real term, some states weathered the adverse effect of the pandemic on their economies much better than others.
West Bengal finance minister Amit Mitra tweeted on Friday: “W. Bengal ranked No 1 State by RBI on Net PerCapita Income Growth in 2020-21. Bravo ! WB’s growth + 7.16% while India average – 3.99.”
Among other large states, Tamil Nadu also put up a good show with growth rates of 1.11% and 5.49%, respectively, in real and nominal net per capita incomes in the pandemic year.
In contrast, Uttar Pradesh reported a 8.06% fall in NPCI in real term and 0.42% decline in nominal term. The corresponding figures for Madhya Pradesh were -4.71 and -6.12%, and for Karnataka, 1.62% and -3.25%. Figures for other larger states like Gujarat and Maharashtra are yet to be available.
