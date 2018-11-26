Modi’s Ayushman Bharat pushing hard to get private hospitals on board; NHA sends invites

PMJAY-Ayushman Bharat: Most of the private hospitals are confused over the implementation of the scheme. Representative Image

PMJAY-Ayushman Bharat: As private hospitals seem reluctant to implement the Narendra Modi-led government’s ambitious health insurance scheme — Ayushaman Bharat or Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), the National Health Agency (NHA) is pushing really hard to get them on board. The agency is now organising a meeting with the hospitals to explain the benefits of the scheme and has sent an invitation to about 20 hospitals to be part of the meeting, The Indian Express reported citing officials.

The officials told the newspapers that most of the private hospitals are confused over the implementation of the scheme. “Some hospitals are unclear about the benefits, and how charges are going to be applied under the health insurance scheme. We want to tell them about the process and how it will boost the health sector,” Jitu Lal Meena, deputy general manager of Hospital Network and Quality Assurance, NHA, told the newspaper.

As of now, the scheme has only been implemented by the government-run hospitals namely – Ram Manohar Lohia, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Safdarjung Hospital and Lady Hardinge Medical College, along with three private hospitals, Dr Shroff’s Charity Eye Hospital, Cygnus Sonia Hospital in Nangloi and Cygnus MLS Super-Speciality Hospital. The government is expected to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with these three private hospitals on Monday.

Meanwhile, hospitals under the Delhi government are still stuck in limbo as there is a tussle over changing the name of the scheme to Mukhya Mantri Aam Aadmi Swasthya Bima Yojana – Ayushman Bharat in the national capital. However, the NHA has not agreed to the demand. On the other hand, official in Delhi government’s Health Department confirmed that that have received the letter from the agency and are yet to take a decision on it.

Ayushman Bharat- A scheme that aims to cover 100 million families

PM Modi launched the ambitious the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY)-Ayushman Bharat scheme on September 23 this year, terming it as the biggest government-sponsored healthcare scheme in the world. The scheme aims to provide an annual insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh per family and to benefit more than 100 million families from poor and vulnerable sections. According to the scheme, over 1,300 ailments are to be covered, including heart diseases, kidney and liver disorders and diabetes. A total of 33 states and union territories have approved the scheme until now and over 8.25 lakh e-cards have already been generated.